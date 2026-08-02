Manchester City, Manchester United unwilling to pay £75 million to sign Iliman Ndiaye amid Al-Hilal links

Manchester City and Manchester United are not willing to fork out £75 million to sign Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, amidst interest from Al-Hilal.

Iliman Ndiaye is attracting strong interest from Al-Hilal and Premier League sides, but Everton have valued the 26-year-old Senegal international at £75 million, a figure that Manchester City and Manchester United currently refuse to match, as per Football Insider.

The Saudi Pro League giants have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player but have yet to submit a formal offer to Everton, leaving the transfer far from complete despite growing confidence that a deal could eventually materialise.

The Toffees remain in a commanding negotiating position. Ndiaye, who joined them in 2024 in a deal worth £15 million, is under contract until 2029, meaning the Merseyside club face no pressure to sell unless their asking price is met.

Premier League giants can still hijack Ndiaye

Manchester United and Manchester City have both registered an interest in Ndiaye’s situation, but neither Premier League side is prepared to match Everton’s asking price. While both clubs admire the attacker’s qualities, they believe the fee is too high given their other transfer priorities.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen attacking options under Michael Carrick. They want greater depth across their attacking line, seeking competition for Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Amad Diallo. Ndiaye’s ability to play across the frontline appeals, but a move might depend on Marcus Rashford’s Old Trafford future ahead of the final phase of the window.

Manchester City, too, remain attentive to developments. The Premier League giants may reshape their attacking department before the deadline, with Savinho expected to be sold and Omar Marmoush’s future uncertain.

Since joining Everton, Ndiaye has produced 17 goals and three assists in 71 appearances across all competitions. Nine of those goal contributions came during his 32 Premier League outings last season, while his performances for Senegal at the FIFA World Cup further increased his reputation.

Despite Premier League attention, Al-Hilal currently hold the strongest hand. The Saudi club are reportedly prepared to offer an enormous salary package, and the player is also open to exploring the move. However, his father recently suggested that remaining in European football remains the family’s preferred outcome, leaving the door open for English clubs should circumstances shift.