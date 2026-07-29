Tottenham set deadline for Manchester City response on Savinho future

Tottenham have set a deadline for Manchester City to decide on Savinho’s future, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to seal the deal imminently.

Per TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur are keen to avoid a drawn-out transfer saga as preparations for the new season continue. Savinho has been on the North London club’s radar for well over a year.

Spurs have attempted to sign the winger previously, but Manchester City opted to retain him after failing to secure a suitable replacement in the market. The 22-year-old subsequently signed a new contract at the Etihad, though first-team opportunities have been limited.

That situation has encouraged Tottenham to revive their interest this summer, with De Zerbi viewing Savinho as ideal for his attacking system, prising the Brazilian’s pace, creativity, and one-on-one ability to strengthen Spurs’ frontline. Savinho’s limited playing time at City contrasts sharply with De Zerbi’s vision, making the move a chance for the Brazilian to secure regular football while addressing Spurs’ attacking weakness.

His recent Premier League experience is also considered a major advantage, as Tottenham believe he could make an immediate impact without a lengthy adaptation period. However, Manchester City have yet to give the green light for the transfer.

City’s reluctance stems from their need to secure a wide-player replacement before releasing Savinho. Until that replacement arrives, Tottenham’s pursuit has remained in limbo despite positive discussions between the clubs.

Spurs set deadline for Savinho move

Per TEAMtalk, club officials have informed City they want clarity within a set timeframe, allowing them to either complete the signing or move on to alternative targets before valuable time is lost in the transfer market.

Tottenham have already identified contingency plans should negotiations collapse. While Savinho remains their preferred option, the club have drawn up a shortlist of alternative wingers who fit De Zerbi’s tactical approach.

The recruitment team are understood to have been monitoring several attacking players (the set includes Antonio Nusa, Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao and Jadon Sancho), ensuring Spurs are prepared if City ultimately refuse to sell or continue delaying a decision.

Despite Tottenham’s determination, the final decision remains firmly in Manchester City’s hands. Should the move fail to materialise, Spurs appear ready to activate their backup plans rather than risk entering the new season without the attacking reinforcement they believe is essential.