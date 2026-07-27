Tottenham closing in on signing Savinho, AC Milan lose race

Savinho is poised to join Tottenham Hotspur after the North London club moved ahead of AC Milan in the race for the Manchester City winger.

According to The Sun, Savinho remains the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. While the Manchester City winger is also a target for AC Milan, a move across the Premier League is likelier. Negotiations between Spurs and the Premier League champions are understood to be progressing well, with the North Londoners now regarded as the favourites to secure his signature.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of Tottenham’s priority attacking targets this summer as the club continues its ambitious rebuild. De Zerbi, who is driving the pursuit, has identified the Brazilian international’s pace, dribbling ability and creativity as qualities that could add a new dimension to Tottenham’s frontline. Tottenham have monitored Savinho for months; negotiations accelerated this week as they attempt to finalise an agreement.

AC Milan had also entered the race for Savinho after exploring alternative attacking options earlier in the window. The Serie A giants initially looked at Manchester City teammate Phil Foden before shifting their focus to the Brazilian, who was considered a more attainable target. Milan prepared a loan with a mandatory €50–55m purchase clause but now trail Tottenham in negotiations.

Man City ready to sell Savinho

Manchester City are yet to receive an official bid from either club, but they are understood to be open to Savinho’s departure under the right circumstances. The Premier League champions are expected to sanction an exit only after securing suitable reinforcements in attack, meaning any deal could still hinge on City’s own transfer activity before the window closes.

The Italian coach has repeatedly spoken about the need to add more attacking quality, and Savinho has emerged as one of the club’s leading targets. The Brazilian’s versatility is another factor working in his favour. Comfortable on either flank, he offers direct running, flair in one-on-one situations and the ability to create chances, attributes Tottenham believe will complement their evolving style of play.

Although talks remain incomplete, Tottenham hold the advantage as the window enters its final weeks.

The €40 million Brazilian also needs regular gametime at this stage of his career, and joining the north London club would be ideal for his development.