Savinho closing in on joining Tottenham in £60 million deal

Manchester City winger Savinho is closing in on joining Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £60 million this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Savinho remains the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old disgruntled Manchester City winger.

Per TEAMtalk, Roberto De Zerbi has given the green light to the North London club to seal a deal for the South American attacker. The final agreement between Manchester City and Tottenham is coming, with the youngster likely to move to the capital city in a move worth £60 million.

How has Savinho fared at Manchester City?

Savinho has endured a frustrating journey since joining Manchester City from sister club Troyes in a deal worth £30.8 million in July 2024. The 22-year-old winger’s creative output was impressive in his debut season despite irregular game time. However, his productivity and participation reduced significantly during the 2025/26 campaign, leading to frustrations behind the scenes.

The Brazilian international managed only 1,502 minutes across 36 outings in all competitions this term, contributing four goals and three assists. With established players like Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo ahead of the player in the pecking order, he faces an uphill battle for regular game time. Despite that, his stock remains high, with Tottenham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Tottenham finally seal a deal this summer?

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Savinho last summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Lilywhites have pursued a productive wide attacker since parting ways with Son Heung-min nearly 12 months ago. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following a volatile spell with the North London club.

Several versatile attackers, including Cody Gakpo, have thus emerged on Tottenham’s wishlist, with Savinho remaining a viable target. Recent reports have suggested that the struggling Londoners are ready to intensify their efforts to sign the Brazilian international.

With Enzo Maresca reportedly ready to sanction the youngster’s departure, a deal has been a matter of if than when. The Brazilian will finally overcome his frustrations at Manchester City, as Tottenham are expected to finalise terms of a £60 million deal in the coming weeks.