Barcelona rival AC Milan in Phil Foden chase.

Barcelona are continuing to explore ambitious attacking additions as Hansi Flick looks to increase the technical quality and versatility of his squad.

The Catalan giants remain restricted by La Liga’s financial regulations, but their recruitment team is monitoring opportunities involving high-profile players whose contractual situations could create room for negotiation.

One potential opening has emerged in the Premier League, where uncertainty surrounding the future of a leading England international has attracted interest from several European clubs.

Barcelona are monitoring Phil Foden’s situation at Manchester City and could consider making a formal approach before the summer transfer window closes. The 26-year-old’s existing contract expires in June 2027, with no agreement yet reached over an extension. According to Fichajes, the Catalan club believe the lack of progress in renewal talks may allow them to negotiate a transfer for significantly less than Foden’s estimated €70 million market value.

Foden is also believed to be considering a change of environment after an underwhelming campaign by his standards. The versatile attacker still recorded 10 goals and seven assists across 50 appearances, but he was unable to consistently reproduce the form that previously made him one of City’s most influential players.

Manchester City face a difficult decision

Manchester City’s position remains complicated by Foden’s importance to the club and his status as a homegrown academy graduate. The Premier League giants rejected a €130 million offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr last September, demonstrating how highly they valued the England international at the time.

However, the contractual picture has since changed. Should Foden enter the final year of his deal without signing an extension, City’s negotiating position would weaken considerably.

Barcelona are therefore expected to follow developments closely rather than immediately meeting City’s valuation. Any formal proposal would likely be structured below the player’s current market value, potentially with bonuses or instalments to make the deal more manageable.

AC Milan join the race

Barcelona are not alone in considering a move as AC Milan have also placed Foden on their shortlist as they seek another technically gifted attacker capable of operating centrally or from a wide position. Galatasaray have also expressed interest and are monitoring the lack of progress in Manchester City’s contract discussions.

Foden’s ability to play as a number ten, winger or advanced midfielder makes him particularly attractive to Barcelona. Flick is understood to appreciate players who can interchange positions and operate effectively in tight areas. The primary obstacle remains Barcelona’s financial position. The club must ensure any transfer complies with La Liga’s spending regulations and may need to complete outgoing deals before launching a serious bid.

Foden would be an outstanding stylistic fit for Barcelona, but completing the transfer would require several factors to fall into place. Manchester City are unlikely to lose an academy graduate cheaply, even with his contract running down. Barcelona’s best chance would come if renewal talks completely collapse and the player actively seeks a move. AC Milan may offer strong competition, but the opportunity to become a central figure under Flick could make Barcelona particularly attractive.