Phil Foden poised to sign new Manchester City contract, announcement coming

Phil Foden is set to formalise a new contract with Manchester City, ending speculation over his future amid reported interest from AC Milan and others.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City and Phil Foden are inching closer to finalising an agreement. The news will come as a blow to a few suitors who had been hoping to explore a move for the England international, with AC Milan among those in the mix.

Phil Foden has not matched his performances from the 2023–24 season, when he helped Manchester City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title and won the Player of the Season award. Two difficult seasons have raised questions over his long-term future at Manchester City.

However, back in May, there was a verbal agreement on a four-year deal between Foden and Manchester City. That agreement is now being formalised.

Were any clubs interested in Foden?

Calcio Mercato reported AC Milan were closely following Foden and would have made an offer if no agreement had been reached. AC Milan endured a disappointing season, fighting for the title but finishing outside the Champions League places.

With Ruben Amorim now in charge of the team, there are some exciting deals for fans to look forward to this summer. Having already agreed a deal for Goncalo Ramos from PSG, they had identified Foden as an opportunistic signing if his contract situation had stayed the same. The news that he is now set to formalise an agreement with Manchester City will come as a blow for the Rossineri, as well as for others.

Atletico Madrid were also keen, according to an earlier report, as they too viewed Foden as an opportunistic signing in the market. Inter Milan were also reportedly interested, but it is Manchester City who have decided to keep hold of the England international for the foreseeable future.

Will Foden get back to his best?

With Pep Guardiola departing at the end of the season, there was a sense that Foden may have stagnated under the Catalan boss over the last two seasons. Enzo Maresca is now in charge and will be tasked with getting the best out of his top talents, including Foden, ahead of the new season.

Under Maresca, Foden may unlock a key role through a tactical setup similar to Cole Palmer’s position at Chelsea. Maresca will oversee Foden’s bid to recapture the form that earned him the 2023–24 Player of the Season award.