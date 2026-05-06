Phil Foden set to sign new four-year deal with Manchester City

Manchester City are on the verge of securing the long-term future of their academy graduate Phil Foden with a new four-year deal.

Manchester City have been working hard to secure the long-term future of Phil Foden, and according to a report from Sky Sports, the English international has given the green light to a new four-year deal. He has agreed to sign a new contract that will run until 2030 with an option to extend it by another 12 months.

Foden has been a part of the City setup since his childhood days. He went up the ranks at some pace and has been a part of their first team setup since the summer of 2017. Over the years, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder has been involved in 365 matches and has contributed towards 176 goals.

He has won six Premier League titles and played a big part in their Champions League triumph. While he prefers playing as a number ten, he is capable enough to take up any role in the final third. Foden has had his ups and downs at the club, but he remains an integral part of their plans.

The 49-cap English international has been involved in 46 games this term and has contributed towards 15 goals in over 2,800 minutes of first-team action. While he hasn’t been able to reach the heights he did in the 2023/24 season and is no longer a guaranteed starter under Pep Guardiola, City have been keen on tying him down to a new deal.

City secure long-term future of Foden

With him set to enter the final year of his contract, the Manchester-based club were not willing to take any risks. Despite his recent dip, Foden is still considered one of the best attacking midfielders in the world, and City wanted to ensure he would continue at the club at all costs.

They were in talks with his camp for some time and have managed to convince him to sign a new four-year deal. The 25-year-old has agreed terms with City, and there could be an official confirmation around the corner. His new deal will run until 2030, with an option to extend it by another year.