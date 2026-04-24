Atletico Madrid dreaming of summer move for Phil Foden

Atletico Madrid are eyeing Phil Foden transfer from Manchester City this summer, viewing the 49-cap English international as their ideal long-term replacement for Antoine Griezmann.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester City forward Phil Foden transfer interest from Atletico Madrid represents a significant market movement. The Colchoneros are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window as they scour the market for a long-term replacement for Antoine Griezmann.

However, while a summer move represents Atletico Madrid’s ambition, the deal will be “complex” for the club to execute. Foden’s Manchester City exit will be “neither easy nor cheap” in the coming months. Despite the difficulties, the Spanish giants are “convinced that the transfer is possible” due to the “financial backing” of Apollo Global Management.

Phil Foden’s Growing Frustrations at Manchester City

Phil Foden has grown frustrated despite being one of the highly acclaimed players in the Premier League since breaking into the first-team squad at Manchester City. While the 25-year-old enjoyed a prominent role under Pep Guardiola for several seasons, he has been consistently benched this term.

The 49-cap English international did not feature in either leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid, a significant snub for a player of his calibre. He has managed only 65 minutes of game time in his last seven domestic matches, illustrating a dramatic drop in involvement. However, Foden’s stock remains high, with Atletico Madrid among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Does Phil Foden fit Diego Simeone’s tactical system?

Atletico Madrid’s interest in Phil Foden makes tactical sense on the surface. The Colchoneros are combing the market for a versatile attacker as they prepare for life after Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman has called time on his illustrious stint with the Spanish club, leaving behind a lasting legacy despite not winning truckloads of titles.

Filling Griezmann’s boots remains a formidable challenge. However, signing a productive attacker like Foden represents a clear upgrade in attacking output. The Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists in 2,738 minutes this season. That is a goal contribution every 183 minutes, demonstrating elite efficiency when deployed.

However, the structural obstacles are genuine. Widespread reports indicate that Manchester City will intensify talks to tie the 25-year-old homegrown attacker to a new contract. With the Premier League table-toppers keen on retaining the 49-cap English international’s services, a summer transfer may not materialise despite Atletico’s ambitions.