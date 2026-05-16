Inter Milan eyeing Phil Foden as Nico Paz alternative.

Inter Milan are reportedly eyeing Manchester City star Phil Foden amidst uncertainties in Nico Paz pursuit.

Inter Milan’s plans for the summer transfer window appear increasingly focused on adding players capable of creating individual superiority in attacking areas. While Nico Paz remains one of the club’s preferred targets, uncertainty surrounding Real Madrid’s intentions has forced the Nerazzurri to consider alternative profiles, including Manchester City star Phil Foden.

The English international has now emerged as a surprising name linked with the Serie A giants. Foden, whose current contract at Manchester City runs until 2027 ahead of a proposed renewal, remains one of the Premier League’s most gifted attacking players despite enduring a poor 2025/26 campaign.

According to Calciomercato, Inter could seriously consider pursuing the 25-year-old if the opportunity presents itself. Questions surrounding Foden’s reduced role at City and reports of possible off-field distractions have only increased speculation about his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

Inter’s interest in attacking reinforcements stems from a desire to add greater 1v1 quality and creative unpredictability to the squad. The Nerazzurri believe players capable of destabilising compact defensive structures could become crucial as they continue competing at both domestic and European level.

Nico Paz remains highly admired internally, but Real Madrid are expected to activate their buyback clause before making a final decision on the Argentine’s future. That uncertainty has pushed Inter into evaluating alternative options capable of operating between midfield and attack.

Why Phil Foden would completely change Inter Milan’s attacking dynamic

From a tactical perspective, Foden would offer Inter something they currently lack consistently, that of an elite-level creator capable of manipulating tight spaces through dribbling, rapid directional changes, and positional fluidity.

Inter’s attacking structure under Christian Chivu is heavily reliant on coordinated movement patterns and wing-back progression. While highly effective collectively, the system occasionally struggles against deep defensive blocks when spontaneous individual creativity becomes necessary.

Foden excels precisely in those situations. His ability to receive between the lines, eliminate markers in confined spaces, and combine quickly around the box would add a new dimension to Inter’s positional attacks. Unlike more traditional playmakers, he can operate across multiple zones without disrupting overall structure.

Financially, however, the deal still feels extremely difficult as Manchester City are unlikely to sell cheaply, and convincing Foden to leave both the Premier League and his boyhood club would require a significant shift in circumstances.

Can Inter realistically pull off a move for Phil Foden?

At the moment, this feels more like an ambitious dream than a concrete possibility. Still, identifying a profile like Foden says a lot about the club’s desired tactical direction. The club clearly understand they need more individual creativity to take the next step in Europe. Whether that player ends up being Foden or somebody else, Inter’s summer strategy appears increasingly focused on technical superiority rather than simply physical intensity.