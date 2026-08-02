Vinicius Junior set for crunch talks with Real Madrid next week as Arsenal track situation

Real Madrid will hold crunch talks with 26-year-old Brazilian international Vinicius Junior over a new long-term contract next week.

According to an update from Mario Cortegana, James McNicholas, and David Ornstein on The Athletic, Vinicius Junior is under intense scrutiny from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker, and they have begun exploring a move for the 26-year-old Real Madrid winger.

However, any summer move will depend on how contract talks between Real Madrid and the South American attacker progress next week. Recent reports have suggested Los Blancos will not improve their offer to the player, but the three journalists indicate the Spanish club is prepared to negotiate.

Vinicius Junior and his time as a Real star

Vinicius Junior has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo in a deal worth €45 million in July 2018. The 26-year-old move to Spain with an impressive reputation after his exploits in age-group football in his homeland. Los Blancos viewed him as Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-term successor, and he has become a cornerstone of their attack.

The Brazilian international has made 375 appearances for Real Madrid thus far, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists. However, his contract status (having entered the final year of his deal) and reported internal tensions at the Bernabeu have prompted multiple clubs to circle, with Arsenal leading the charge in the last ten days.

London calling?

Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius Junior makes tactical sense. While Mikel Arteta has bolstered the attacking unit with the addition of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, the Gunners must sign another winger, as they have lacked consistency from their wide positions. Gabriel Martinelli scored only one Premier League goal in the recently concluded campaign, and the departure of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas has left the left flank thinner than Arteta would prefer.

The Real Madrid attacker’s 128 goals and 100 assists for Real Madrid offer the Gunners the pace and productivity required to compete at the top level. His arrival would complement Bukayo Saka’s style of play, adding further depth and attacking threat to both flanks.

However, recent reports have claimed that Jose Mourinho has no interest in sanctioning the Brazilian’s departure. With Los Blancos set to hold crunch talks next week, Arsenal will be closely monitoring developments. As Mario Cortegana, James McNicholas, and David Ornstein report, the outcome of those negotiations will determine if a summer move is feasible, or whether the Brazilian stays at the Bernabeu.