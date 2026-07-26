Jose Mourinho ready to block Vinicius Junior exit amid Arsenal links

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is set to block Vinicius Junior’s exit, amidst interest from Premier League giants Arsenal.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is determined to keep Vinicius Junior at the club this summer, according to The Daily Telegraph. The Portuguese manager has made his stance clear to the Real Madrid hierarchy.

Mourinho wants all of his biggest stars to remain ahead of the new season, a list that includes Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. The report states that Arsenal’s interest in the Brazilian is genuine, although there have been no direct talks between the two clubs regarding a transfer.

While negotiations over a contract extension have yet to make meaningful progress, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season, Mourinho is reportedly adamant that the 26-year-old will remain central to Real Madrid’s first-team plans despite reported questions over their relationship following last season’s Gianluca Prestianni episode.

Why Arsenal are after Vinicius Junior?

The North London club are in the market for more attacking quality after selling Leandro Trossard earlier this summer. The Premier League champions have already strengthened by signing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, though they also missed out on Morgan Rogers, who completed a high-profile switch to Chelsea.

As a result, the Gunners continue to assess elite attacking options, and Vinicius has emerged as one of the most ambitious names on their radar. The Brazilian, who contributed towards 36 goals across 53 appearances in all competitions last season, could provide a major upgrade on the left flank while allowing Arsenal to cash in on Gabriel Martinelli, a persistent target for other top clubs.

Such form illustrates his elite-level marketability across European football. However, a transfer would not be straightforward even if Real Madrid softened their stance. Vinicius is believed to earn around £400,000 per week, making him one of the highest-paid players in world football.

Paying such wages could have a significant knock-on effect on Arsenal’s salary structure, particularly with the talismanic Declan Rice expected to seek improved terms following another outstanding campaign.

For now, Mourinho’s firm stance appears to have complicated Arsenal’s pursuit, leaving the North London club waiting to see whether Real Madrid’s contract talks with Vinicius eventually take a different turn.