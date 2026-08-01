Real Madrid will not make improved contract offer to Vinicius Junior, Arsenal optimistic of deal

Arsenal are confident about acquiring the services of Vinicius Junior, as Real Madrid make their stance clear on a potential renewal.

According to ESPN Brazil, Vinicius Junior faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid after the Merengues refused to improve their contract offer, with Arsenal watching closely.

The Brazilian attacker is due to return to Real Madrid next week, but uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future. With his current contract running until June 2027, negotiations over an extension have stalled, creating an opportunity that the Gunners are monitoring closely.

Real Madrid have made their position clear and have no intention of submitting an improved proposal to Vinicius. Club officials insist the offer reflects his importance and the club’s financial position, and are prepared to wait for his response. While both parties have publicly expressed their desire to continue together, no agreement has been reached.

The lack of progress has inevitably fuelled speculation over a possible departure, with Arsenal emerging as a potential destination for the 26-year-old. The Gunners are monitoring developments before formalising interest.

Arsenal gearing up for a blockbuster signing

Arsenal believe there is still a realistic chance of completing a blockbuster transfer if the contract situation remains unresolved over the coming weeks. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are fully aware of the risks involved.

If Vinicius does not renew his deal, he enters the final six months of his contract in January and can negotiate with overseas clubs from that point. To avoid losing one of their biggest stars for nothing, the Spanish club would be prepared to consider a sale this summer should renewal talks collapse completely.

That possibility is precisely why Arsenal remain optimistic. The North London club are waiting for a clear indication that negotiations between Real Madrid and the Brazilian have broken down before launching an official approach.

Strengthening the left side of the attack remains one of Mikel Arteta’s priorities despite the arrival of Christos Tzolis earlier in the window. Vinicius is viewed internally as the type of elite signing capable of transforming Arsenal into genuine favourites for Europe’s biggest honours. Whether that opportunity materialises depends on the trajectory of negotiations between Vinicius and Real Madrid over the coming weeks.