Real Madrid give ultimatum to Vinicius Junior amid Arsenal links

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid star forward Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid have presented Vinicius Junior with a final, non-negotiable contract offer, according to Marca, as Arsenal monitor the Brazilian attacker’s situation.

Los Blancos have informed the player’s representatives that their latest proposal is non-negotiable, the result of months of stalled negotiations where both parties remained interested but unwilling to compromise. There will be no improved offer or fresh round of talks; the message is simple: accept now or face sale before the transfer window closes.

Madrid’s stance has reportedly been influenced by Arsenal’s interest. The Premier League club is monitoring his contract situation closely as they continue searching for another elite attacker. The latest developments have only strengthened Madrid’s determination to resolve the issue quickly rather than risk losing the player for free in a year.

Despite the hardline position, the Spanish giants still regard Vinicius as one of the cornerstones of their project. Club officials acknowledge that his performances over recent seasons warrant a significant salary increase. However, they remain fixed on protecting the existing wage structure at the club, regardless of the player’s importance.

Real Madrid is ready to move on from Vinicius

If no agreement is reached, the La Liga giants are prepared to consider a sale this summer. The imminent arrival of Yan Diomande, who is capable of operating on either wing, will provide Jose Mourinho with another high-quality attacking option.

Diomande’s arrival reduces Vinicius’ utility if contract talks fail, shifting Madrid’s calculus from desperation sale to managed exit. That additional depth means the Brazilian winger would no longer be viewed as completely irreplaceable, making the possibility of reduced playing time a realistic scenario if the contractual uncertainty continues.

For Arsenal, the situation could represent a major opportunity. The Gunners remain keen to strengthen the left side of their attack following Leandro Trossard’s departure. Although Christos Tzolis has already arrived, Vinicius is viewed as a transformative left-sided attacker for Mikel Arteta’s system.

The Brazilian recorded 36 goal contributions in 53 appearances last season despite not reaching his very best form, highlighting the quality he could bring to any side. With Gabriel Martinelli attracting interest from elsewhere, Arsenal will continue to monitor Vinicius’ contract situation closely.