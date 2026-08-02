Manchester United poised to lose race to sign Iliman Ndiaye amid Al-Hilal links

Manchester United’s search for another left-sided attacker is continuing, but one long-standing target is now drifting beyond their reach.

Michael Carrick wants greater depth and unpredictability on the flank, yet the financial conditions surrounding Iliman Ndiaye are making a move to Old Trafford increasingly difficult. The Senegal international has remained on United’s shortlist for more than a year after establishing himself as one of Everton’s most dangerous attacking players. However, the Red Devils are now considered unlikely to win the race for his signature.

According to Football Insider, Al-Hilal have moved into pole position and are preparing an official offer for the 26-year-old. The Saudi Pro League club are capable of exceeding both United’s preferred transfer budget and the wages available at Old Trafford. Signed for £15m in 2024, the Everton star has certainly been worth the price.

Everton’s demand leaves Manchester United stunned

Everton are reportedly demanding around £75 million for Ndiaye, despite signing him from Marseille for £15 million in 2024. That valuation reflects his importance to David Moyes’ squad and the substantial profit Everton would expect before allowing one of their leading attackers to leave.

Manchester United admire the player but are reluctant to commit such a large fee to the deal. Club sources also recognise that competing with Al-Hilal’s proposed salary package would be extremely difficult. Carrick’s side remain interested in strengthening the left wing, but they are expected to consider more financially realistic alternatives rather than entering an expensive bidding contest.

Al-Hilal ready to accelerate move

Al-Hilal are now preparing to formalise their interest after holding discussions around a potential transfer. Ndiaye has rejected several contract proposals from Everton since the beginning of the year, increasing the possibility of a summer departure. His refusal to extend has given interested clubs encouragement, although Everton remain protected by his existing deal and can continue demanding a premium fee.

The player’s own priorities could still influence the outcome as Ndiaye’s father has suggested that remaining in Europe is currently preferred, which may give Manchester United some hope if the winger decides sporting ambition should outweigh the financial package available in Saudi Arabia.Even so, Al-Hilal currently hold the stronger position because they are willing to meet Everton’s demands more closely and offer significantly higher wages.

Manchester United’s interest is understandable, but paying £75 million for a player Everton acquired for £15 million only two years ago would represent a major gamble. Ndiaye has the flair and versatility Carrick wants, yet United cannot allow admiration to override financial discipline. Al-Hilal are better placed to satisfy both Everton and the player’s representatives, meaning the Red Devils may be wiser to step away unless Ndiaye makes it clear that he will only consider remaining in Europe.