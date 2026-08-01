Iliman Ndiaye closing in on joining Al-Hilal

Everton are facing the growing prospect of losing one of their most influential attackers as Al-Hilal step up efforts to complete a deal for Iliman Ndiaye.

The Saudi Pro League giants have tracked the Senegal international throughout the summer and are now moving closer to an agreement. The main breakthrough has come on the player’s side, with Ndiaye understood to have agreed personal terms with Al-Hilal. That leaves the transfer fee as the principal obstacle between the two clubs.

Everton remain determined to secure a substantial return on the 26-year-old, who joined from Marseille for £15 million in 2024 and has since established himself as one of the most entertaining players in David Moyes’s squad.

Al-Hilal accelerate negotiations with Everton

According to Football Insider, Al-Hilal have opened talks with Everton and are pushing to finalise the transfer as quickly as possible. The Saudi Pro League side are confident of completing the deal after reaching an agreement with Ndiaye’s representatives. The winger is also reportedly ready to leave Merseyside after rejecting several contract offers from Everton since the beginning of the year.

Ndiaye has scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 71 appearances for the Toffees. Those numbers, combined with his dribbling, versatility and ability to create moments in the final third, have made him one of Everton’s most valuable assets.

Although personal terms are no longer expected to present a problem, Everton’s asking price remains considerably higher than the original fee they paid Marseille. The club are therefore likely to resist any proposal that does not reflect Ndiaye’s importance and the difficulty of replacing him so close to the new season.

Everton already considering replacements

Everton are already assessing alternatives in case the transfer is completed and Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe has emerged as one potential replacement, with the Toffees understood to have made enquiries about the 23-year-old English attacker. Rowe would bring pace, directness and creativity, although Bologna are unlikely to sanction a cheap departure after his strong performances in Serie A.

For Moyes, losing Ndiaye would create a significant attacking gap. However, a major fee from Al-Hilal could give Everton the financial flexibility to strengthen multiple areas of the squad rather than simply signing a like-for-like replacement.

This deal now appears to be moving towards completion because the most difficult personal negotiations have already been resolved. Everton still hold an important card through their valuation, but Ndiaye’s desire to leave weakens their ability to simply shut the door. The priority must be securing an exceptional fee and reinvesting it quickly. Rowe would be an exciting replacement, but Everton cannot afford to lose Ndiaye without having a clear successor ready.