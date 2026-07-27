Everton submit enquiry to sign Jonathan Rowe, price revealed.

Everton continue to explore attacking reinforcements as David Moyes looks to add greater pace and unpredictability to his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

While Everton remain active across several positions, strengthening the wide attacking areas has become an increasingly important objective during the latter stages of the transfer window. The Toffees are monitoring a number of players across Europe, and one of Serie A’s most exciting young wingers has now emerged as a genuine target.

According to Quatidiano Sportivo, Everton have submitted an enquiry to determine the asking price for Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe. The 23-year-old English attacker has attracted attention following an impressive first season in Italy and is now being closely watched by the Merseyside club.

Although no formal offer has been made, Everton have taken the first step by seeking information on the financial conditions required to complete a deal.

Bologna reluctant to lose another key attacker

Rowe is regarded as an important part of Bologna’s plans under new head coach Domenico Tedesco. Following the expected departure of Santiago Castro, the Italian club have become even more determined to retain the English winger. Tedesco reportedly considers Rowe a central figure in his new attacking project and would prefer the club to reject approaches unless an irresistible offer arrives.

Rowe joined Bologna from Marseille last summer in a deal worth around €20 million after an eventful end to his spell in France. Although he required time to settle into Serie A, he developed into one of the club’s most dangerous attacking players during the second half of the campaign.

The winger has also impressed during pre-season despite experiencing mixed moments, including an early red card in a friendly. Bologna’s coaching staff remain convinced of his enormous potential and continue to place their trust in the talented Englishman.

Everton face difficult negotiations

Everton’s enquiry underlines their admiration for Rowe, but negotiations are unlikely to be straightforward. Bologna are under no pressure to sell and are fully aware that the winger’s value has risen significantly since arriving from Marseille. Club executives have made it clear internally that every player has a price, but the Englishman is viewed as one of the squad’s most valuable assets following Castro’s expected exit.

That means Everton may need to submit a substantial offer before Bologna are willing to enter serious negotiations. For Moyes, Rowe’s direct running, technical ability and versatility across the front line make him an attractive option as Everton seek to inject greater creativity into their attack. Whether Everton decide to progress and pay Bologna’s €45 million valuation, per Sportmediaset, remains to be seen.

Jonathan Rowe fits the profile of player Everton should be targeting. He is young, technically gifted and has already shown he can adapt after making the move from England to Serie A. However, Bologna’s negotiating position is extremely strong.

With Castro expected to leave, losing Rowe as well would significantly weaken their attack, making it unlikely they will sell unless Everton produce an offer that comfortably exceeds the €20 million they invested just a year ago. At this stage, Everton’s enquiry looks more like the beginning of a difficult negotiation than an imminent transfer.