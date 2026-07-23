Everton make approach for Jonathan Rowe move

Everton have made moves as they look to beat Manchester United in their pursuit of Bologna attacking sensation Jonathan Rowe.

Everton have reportedly stepped up their interest in Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe, with David Moyes identifying the England Under-21 international as a key target to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season.

According to TEAMtalk, the Toffees have already made enquiries and held discussions over the conditions of a potential transfer, with the Merseyside outfit seriously exploring whether a deal can be completed before the summer window closes.

Manchester United are also monitoring the 23-year-old, but Everton have now entered the race and are pushing to get a deal over the line, as they look to strengthen David Moyes’s attack.

Rowe only joined Bologna from Marseille last summer, but he wasted little time making an impression in Serie A. The former Norwich City winger established himself as an important member of the Italian club’s attack, finishing the 2025/26 campaign with eight goals and five assists.

Everton want to beat United to Rowe’s signature

The Englishman’s energetic displays in domestic and European competitions have significantly boosted his reputation. Everton believe Rowe’s profile perfectly suits Moyes’ tactical approach. The Scottish manager wants more pace, creativity and intensity in the final third, and Rowe offers exactly that through his direct running, relentless work rate and ability to operate on either flank.

At 23, he is entering his prime years with significant untapped potential, making him an attractive long-term asset for the Toffees’ attacking rebuild. Manchester United’s interest remains significant.

Following their return to the UEFA Champions League, the Red Devils are eager to increase competition across their attacking positions. With Marcus Rashford still expected to leave Old Trafford, Rowe’s versatility could help address that need.

Despite the growing interest, Bologna are reluctant to part ways with one of their standout performers after only one season. The Serie A outfit are not actively looking to sell, meaning any club hoping to prise Rowe away will have to submit a compelling financial proposal.

Everton’s enquiries underline their determination to strengthen before the new campaign begins, but with Manchester United also keeping a close watch and Bologna unwilling to negotiate easily, the deal will be far from straightforward.