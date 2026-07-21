Aston Villa eyeing Jonathan Rowe as Morgan Rogers replacement, face Chelsea threat.

Aston Villa are continuing to reshape their attacking options following a summer of significant change under Unai Emery.

With departures creating space in the forward line, Villa have turned their attention to players capable of adding pace, creativity and goal threat while fitting into the manager’s high-intensity system.

One name moving rapidly up their shortlist is Jonathan Rowe, whose impressive first season in Serie A has attracted growing attention from Premier League clubs. As per TEAMtalk, Aston Villa have already held discussions with Bologna over a potential deal for the 23-year-old winger. While no formal bid has been submitted, Villa have established the conditions required to complete a transfer and regard Rowe as one of their priority attacking targets.

The club’s interest has intensified following Morgan Rogers’ departure, with Leon Bailey also edging closer to an exit from Villa Park. Emery wants another dynamic wide forward capable of making an immediate impact, and Rowe is viewed as an ideal fit.

Chelsea remain firmly in the picture

Villa may not have a clear path to his signature as Chelsea have monitored Rowe for more than a year and continue to admire the former England Under-21 international despite completing a record-breaking move for Morgan Rogers earlier this summer.

The Blues’ pursuit could accelerate if Alejandro Garnacho leaves Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline. Although Chelsea have yet to make an official approach, they remain one of the clubs most closely following Rowe’s development. Having already opened dialogue with Bologna, the Midlands club have positioned themselves well should negotiations move into a more advanced phase.

Rowe joined Bologna from Marseille for around €18 million last summer and has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Italy, registering eight goals and five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. His performances have significantly increased both his reputation and market value.

Bologna are in a strong negotiating position

Bologna have little incentive to sell one of their standout performers. The Serie A club have placed a valuation of approximately €50 million on Rowe and are under no financial pressure to negotiate below that figure. With the winger contracted until 2029, they hold a commanding position in any discussions.

Despite Bologna’s stance, sources close to the player suggest Rowe would welcome a return to the Premier League if the right opportunity arises.

For Aston Villa, the appeal is obvious as Emery can offer UEFA Champions League football, regular opportunities in a competitive squad and a tactical system that suits Rowe’s direct running, explosive pace and ability to attack defenders in one-on-one situations. The transfer is also likely to depend on other deals being completed first, with both Villa and Chelsea expected to prioritise outgoing business before committing to a substantial fee.

Jonathan Rowe looks tailor-made for Aston Villa’s evolving attack. Losing Morgan Rogers creates a significant gap, while Leon Bailey’s expected departure would make another wide forward essential. Villa’s early work behind the scenes could prove decisive, but Chelsea’s long-standing interest means this race is far from over. At €50 million, Bologna are asking for a premium, yet Rowe’s age, Premier League experience and impressive Serie A breakthrough suggest the investment could be justified for whichever club ultimately wins the battle.