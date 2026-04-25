Chelsea, Manchester United run rule over Jonathan Rowe

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly intensifying their scouting efforts for 22-year-old English winger Jonathan Rowe.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe with genuine intent. The two Premier League giants are actively reinforcing their offensive units and eyeing a top-tier wide attacker in the summer transfer window.

Both clubs have dispatched scouts to multiple Bologna matches this season to assess transfer feasibility, though Bologna’s reluctance to sell may require a substantial offer of €40 million or more to even begin negotiations.

Chelsea face particular pressure to strengthen on the flanks. Despite significant summer investments, Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have underperformed expectations, prompting the Blues to explore alternative options, including Anthony Gordon.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are preparing for Champions League football and require additional depth beyond Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Amad Diallo. Rowe represents an intriguing profile both clubs believe could solve their wide-play deficiencies.

Rowe’s Serie A Impact: Stats and Performance

Jonathan Rowe has quickly established himself as one of Serie A’s most promising young wingers since arriving from Marseille last summer. The 22-year-old has delivered solid contributions for Bologna, amassing 7 goals and 4 assists in only 2,189 minutes across 32 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. His consistent output and left-footed profile have caught the attention of multiple elite European clubs beyond Chelsea and Manchester United.

Rowe’s progression has been noteworthy given his acrimonious exit from Ligue 1. At Bologna, he has demonstrated improved consistency and tactical maturity, traits that make him an increasingly attractive proposition for Premier League suitors seeking immediate impact potential combined with long-term development upside.

Transfer Feasibility: Can England’s Giants Tempt Rowe Away?

Bologna’s stance is clear: they view Rowe as a cornerstone asset for their project and are not actively seeking to sell. However, with a reported €40 million offer, their resolve may weaken. The question facing Chelsea and Manchester United is whether they view Rowe as a priority signing worthy of that investment, or whether alternative targets like Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi better suit their immediate needs.

Rowe’s head must also be turned. At 22, an opportunity to join Manchester United or Chelsea represents a significant career inflection point. However, staying at Bologna to accumulate European football experience could prove equally valuable. The coming weeks will reveal whether either club commits the capital necessary to test Bologna’s patience.