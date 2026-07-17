Marcus Rashford has rejected offers to leave Manchester United, release clause expires

Marcus Rashford has rejected several transfer offers to leave Manchester United this summer, sources close to the player suggest.

With the £40 million release clause in Marcus Rashford’s contract now expired, the transfer dynamics have significantly altered. Previously, Barcelona or other European suitors could trigger the exit clause. Now, Manchester United can demand an above-market price for their academy product, according to a report by The Athletic.

The England international had been expected to be one of United’s most high-profile departures following the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign. However, despite attracting interest from clubs offering improved financial packages, Rashford rejected these offers. The expiry of the release clause now means interested clubs can no longer trigger a fixed £40 million fee,

Instead, any side hoping to sign the 28-year-old must negotiate directly with Manchester United, handing the Premier League club greater control and potentially allowing them to demand a higher price. Rashford’s situation has been closely followed throughout the summer after an eventful campaign.

He spent last season on loan at Barcelona, enjoying a productive spell in Spain and playing a key role in the club’s domestic success. His performances led to speculation that the Catalan giants could pursue a permanent deal, but negotiations ended before the agreed purchase option expired. He registered 28 goal contributions last season.

Where will Rashford end up?

While several clubs have monitored his availability, reports suggest Rashford has turned down proposals that would have offered him higher wages than his current Manchester United contract.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are understood to remain open to selling the academy graduate should an acceptable offer arrive, particularly as they continue reshaping their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Rather than securing Rashford through a predetermined fee, potential buyers must now convince United and meet the player’s own expectations. With pre-season underway, Rashford will focus on training while transfer discussions continue.

Whether he ultimately remains part of Manchester United’s plans or secures a move elsewhere later in the window will depend on whether a club is willing to meet both United’s valuation and the player’s expectations. For now, Rashford has resisted the chance to leave, meaning any departure must satisfy both his own ambitions and United’s new valuation.