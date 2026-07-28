Ibrahim Mbaye offered to Liverpool, Manchester City as Aston Villa snubbed

PSG have made Ibrahim Mbaye available this window, with Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly offered the 18-year-old winger, who has rejected Aston Villa.

According to TEAMtalk, Ibrahim Mbaye is available for sale this window, with the winger now being offered to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. There was significant interest from Aston Villa previously, but the Senegal international has no interest in a move to Birmingham.

Ibrahim Mbaye has been offered to a few high-profile Premier League clubs, as PSG are ready to sell the teenage winger this window. He is eager to establish himself elsewhere, with Fabrizio Romano having confirmed per sources that he wants to leave.

The 18-year-old PSG prodigy has seemingly rejected joining Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. The player’s camp want to find a club with the tendency to win major honours consistently, which explains the reported interest from Manchester City and Liverpool.

Mbaye has come through the ranks at PSG, with last season being his most productive campaign, as he made 24 league appearances totalling nearly 1,000 minutes.

He also scored three goals and provided two assists in Ligue 1, adding four appearances in the Champions League campaign.

The report states that Liverpool and Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign the 18-year-old PSG prodigy this summer. There is no mention of how much the Parisians would want for the teenage winger, although it could be a substantial price for the attacker.

Liverpool and Manchester City have other priorities

Liverpool are working towards signing Bradley Barcola, who also plays for PSG like Mbaye, as the Frenchman is seen as the answer to their wide attacking problems. PSG are yet to make their stance on the France international clear, and if they are open to a sale, the price could be enormous.

Manchester City could enter the market if Tottenham-linked Savinho leaves, although at the moment they are not ready to explore a move for Mbaye. However, Mbaye will likely need to look elsewhere, as neither City nor Liverpool have shown concrete interest.