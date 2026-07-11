PSG ready to sell Ibrahim Mbaye this summer

Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Newcastle United have received a massive boost in their pursuit of PSG sensation Ibrahim Mbaye.

Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Newcastle United are now weighing moves for Paris Saint-Germain’s Ibrahim Mbaye this summer, after PSG signalled the 18-year-old Senegalese attacker is available. According to TEAMtalk, the Ligue 1 champions accept that Mbaye may not secure the regular first-team football he requires at this stage of his development, and PSG are willing to listen to offers.

The availability has immediately alerted clubs across England. Mbaye enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Luis Enrique last season, establishing himself as a genuine first-team option despite fierce competition in Paris. He made 31 appearances in all competitions, including 10 Ligue 1 starts, and registered five goal contributions in just over 1,200 minutes of action.

The teenager enhanced his reputation on the international stage during the FIFA World Cup. Representing Senegal, Mbaye featured in four matches and announced himself with a goal against France during the group stage, further underlining his status among the continent’s most sought-after young attackers.

Premier League trio to battle for Mbaye’s signature

The promising attacker’s breakout season and tournament profile have created a contested market, with regular first-team football the apparent prize. Aston Villa consider him ideal cover post-Jadon Sancho, whose loan spell will not be made permanent. Mbaye’s pace, creativity and versatility could strengthen Unai Emery’s attacking options.

Leeds United are monitoring developments closely; while Daniel Farke has abundant wide-player options, Mbaye is viewed as a long-term squad investment capable of raising overall quality.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have admired the youngster for some time. With Anthony Gordon no longer at St. James’ Park, the Magpies seek fresh attacking firepower, and Mbaye’s ability to operate across the entire frontline makes him an attractive candidate.

That versatility is regarded as one of his biggest assets. Comfortable on either wing, through the middle or in supporting attacking roles, the Senegal international combines explosive pace with direct dribbling and impressive technical quality, traits that have attracted widespread interest despite his young age.

PSG’s willingness to negotiate has significantly boosted the hopes of interested clubs, although competition for his signature is expected to intensify in the coming weeks. With regular football now a priority for the teenager, the Premier League could provide the perfect stage for his next chapter. Formal approaches are expected imminently as the race for the teenager’s signature intensifies.