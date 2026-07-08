Manchester United, Tottenham keen on Ibrahim Mbaye

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle it out for PSG attacking sensation Ibrahim Mbaye.

According to a report from United In Focus, Manchester United and Tottenham are exploring summer moves for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye, who is eager for regular first-team football.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with PSG in 2025/26, making 31 appearances across all competitions. While PSG remain reluctant to lose one of their brightest academy graduates, they are prepared to consider offers in the region of €35 million (£30 million).

However, Premier League clubs are reportedly planning to test the Ligue 1 giants’ resolve with opening bids closer to €25 million, hoping PSG may soften their stance during the transfer window.

Mbaye’s desire for consistent playing time appears to be driving the speculation surrounding his future. While he did enjoy a breakthrough campaign last time out, he only racked up just over 1,200 minutes. Given the kind of depth and quality Luis Enrique has at his disposal at PSG, he is unlikely to get regular chances next season as well.

As a result, the teenager is considering a move away and joining a top Premier League club could do wonders for him. However, his representatives are encouraging him to remain in Paris and continue his development at the Parc des Princes. But a move to England is described as a highly realistic possibility due to the youngster’s ambition to establish himself as a regular starter.

Primarily a winger, Mbaye is comfortable operating on either flank and also featured in an attacking midfield role for PSG last season. That versatility is understood to be why Manchester United and Tottenham view him as a target.

Premier League duo to battle for Mbaye

Manchester United view Mbaye as a prospect who fits their strategy of developing European talent into first-team players. With Marcus Rashford’s future still unclear, the Red Devils are looking for another winger who can compete with Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo for a place in the starting XI. Mbaye could be an ideal acquisition for them.

Tottenham, meanwhile, reportedly view the French youngster as a dynamic addition to their attacking department, seeking pace, creativity and long-term potential. The North London club have already bolstered their defence and midfield, and now they are looking to add something different to their attack with the versatile Mbaye.

Negotiations are expected to accelerate if either club formally submits a bid closer to PSG’s €35 million valuation.