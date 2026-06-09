Aston Villa advancing summer move for Ibrahim Mbaye

Aston Villa will look to sign 18-year-old Senegalese international Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Ibrahim Mbaye is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the summer transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 18-year-old Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid.

The report by Vidal has revealed that the Premier League high-flyers are “seriously advancing on the trail” of the Trappes-born winger, with the deal on a “good path” ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Who is Ibrahim Mbaye?

Ibrahim Mbaye has had to bide his time since breaking into the first-team squad at Paris Saint-Germain. Born in Trappes, the teenage prospect passed through the academies of ES Guyancourt and FC Versailles 78 before graduating from PSG’s youth division. The 18-year-old made his senior bow in August 2024 at the age of 16 and then became the youngest player to start a game for Les Parisiens.

However, the Senegalese international was a backup player for PSG in the 2025/26 season, managing only 1,242 minutes of game time across 31 appearances and chipping in with three goals and two assists. Nevertheless, Mbaye’s stock is high, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Ibrahim Mbaye makes sense. The Villans are scouring the market for a versatile wide attacker, as Unai Emery wants more firepower in the final third. While Morgan Rogers, Emiliano Buendia, Jadon Sancho, and Leon Bailey played on the flanks for Aston Villa in the 2025/26 season, they need a recognised option for the flanks.

Additionally, Aston Villa’s over-dependence on Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third has led the club to seek a wide attacking solution, as the former is primarily a no. 10. Mbaye has thus emerged as a viable target for the West Midlands club.

However, while the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are pushing for a summer deal, they may not be alone in the battle for his signature. Recent reports have also linked the World Cup-bound Senegalese international with Liverpool and Manchester City, meaning Villa must step up the efforts to secure his services this summer.