Liverpool ahead of Aston Villa, Manchester City in Ibrahim Mbaye race

Liverpool are front-runners to sign PSG wonderkid Ibrahim Mbaye, amidst interest from rivals Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Ibrahim Mbaye looks set to leave PSG just a year after getting promoted to their first team. With the teenage attacking sensation likely to be available, several clubs are after his services.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have entered the race for his signature, and according to a report from CaughtOffside, the Reds are ahead of rivals Aston Villa and Manchester City in their pursuit of the 18-year-old Senegalese international.

Mbaye joined the PSG youth setup back in 2018. He went up the ranks at some pace and finally got promoted to the first team last summer. In his debut campaign, he has been involved in 21 league games and has contributed towards three goals.

Despite making an impressive start, he has struggled for regular game time. In his 21 league outings, he has racked up fewer than 900 minutes. The 18-year-old, who is valued at €30 million, is not pleased with his situation and could push for a move away this summer.

Regular game time is a must for the Senegalese international, who has been very impressive at the international stage. He wants to continue his development at a similar pace, and can’t afford to be on the bench moving forward. With his contract running until 2028, PSG are in control of his future, but in the end, the player’s desire could lead to a departure.

Premier League trio want Mbaye

Mbaye is ready to explore new opportunities, and there is significant interest in his services from the Premier League. Liverpool are keen on having him on their roster and have entered the race for his signature.

With Mohamed Salah leaving at the end of the season, the Reds seek more quality on the flanks, and they see Mbaye as a great long-term replacement for the Egyptian international. Liverpool want a young winger with massive potential. They consider the teenager an ideal fit for their setup and have been scouting him for some time now.

Aston Villa and Manchester City are also keen on his signature. With Jadon Sancho’s future uncertain, Mbaye could prove to be a very useful addition to Unai Emery’s team, who are scouting the Senegalese winger. Even City have been keeping tabs on him, as they consider adding more firepower to their squad.