Leeds United, Newcastle United ready to pay €30 million to sign Zion Suzuki

Leeds United and Newcastle United are ready to pay €30 million for 23-year-old Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki this summer, but the Parma star has reportedly snubbed their advances in favour of Juventus.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Leeds United and Newcastle United are prepared to offer €30 million for Suzuki. However, the Japanese international has reportedly rejected both clubs’ advances to pursue a Juventus move, making a deal with either Premier League side highly unlikely.

Zion Suzuki and his progress in Serie A so far

Zion Suzuki has been impressive since joining Parma from Sint-Truiden in July 2024. The player was an immediate success at the club, and he has been a pivotal figure for the Crociati in the last two seasons. His performances have helped him become a regular for Japan’s national team, and he was impressive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Japanese international has made over 50 appearances for Parma thus far, conceding 83 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. Those numbers suggest inconsistency, yet his shot-stopping has impressed scouts and analysts in the last two seasons. Several well-known clubs, including Newcastle United, Leeds United, and Juventus, are thus vying for his signature.

What next?

Newcastle United’s interest in pursuing a goalkeeper may be surprising, but it makes sense. While Ewen Jaouen has arrived at St. James’ Park this summer, he has replaced Aaron Ramsdale, who has returned to Southampton after his loan spell. Meanwhile, Nick Pope reportedly faces an uncertain future at the club amid his links with Ipswich Town. However, Suzuki may no longer be a target, as Lukas Hornicek is understood to be closing in on joining Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Juventus’s interest in Zion Suzuki is understandable. The Serie A giants have targeted a goalkeeper, as Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin have been inconsistent in the last two seasons. So, Luciano Spalletti wants an upgrade in goal, with Suzuki emerging as a viable target.

As for Leeds United, Lucas Perri failed to make his mark in the 2025/26 season and is reportedly closing in on joining Torino. Meanwhile, Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow have left as free agents, joining Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively. So, while Leeds United are closing in on signing James Trafford, they need another goalkeeper, with Suzuki an option worth considering.

However, with Suzuki set on Juventus instead of a Premier League club, Newcastle United and Leeds United must pursue alternative targets to shore up their goalkeeping ranks.