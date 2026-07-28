James Trafford set to join Leeds United as deal agreed

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford is on the verge of joining Leeds United in a deal worth £40 million this week.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, James Trafford has been the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites have been keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper, and they have had their sights set on the 23-year-old Manchester City shot-stopper.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Trafford will join Leeds United in a club-record deal, if he strikes an agreement on personal terms. Meanwhile, David Ornstein has reported on The Athletic that the move is not yet fully agreed, though he has suggested that the West Yorkshire outfit will beat Newcastle United to the Englishman’s signature.

How has James Trafford fared since returning to Manchester City?

James Trafford rejoined Manchester City from Burnley in a deal worth £27 million last season, having established himself as one of the world’s best young goalkeepers in an excellent 2024/25 campaign. The 23-year-old was a key figure in Burnley’s promotion-clinching campaign and won the Golden Glove in the EFL Championship. That prompted Manchester City to re-sign the youngster.

However, Trafford fell in the pecking order after Manchester City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day of the transfer window. The English stopper managed only 1,530 minutes of game time in 17 appearances for Manchester City. A departure has long been anticipated, with Newcastle United and Leeds United hoping to take advantage of the situation.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Newcastle United have a long-standing interest in Trafford, and reports from earlier in the window linked him with a move to St. James’ Park. The interest has made sense, as Nick Pope is approaching the twilight of his career and likely to leave the Tyneside club. While Ewen Jaouen has arrived at St. James’ Park, Newcastle still need another new goalkeeper to replace Pope.

As for Leeds United, Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow have departed from Elland Road as free agents, with Lucas Perri now the only goalkeeper in Daniel Farke’s squad. However, the Brazilian faces an uncertain future at the West Yorkshire club amid his links with Torino. Trafford thus now the top goalkeeper target for Leeds, as he offers immediate Premier League experience for a team battling to remain in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Trafford will sign a long-term contract once he joins Leeds United. The English international will thus become the West Yorkshire club’s third summer signing after Tarik Muharemovic and Harry Wilson as they continue their ambitious moves in the window.