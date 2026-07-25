Leeds United optimistic of signing James Trafford this weekend

Leeds United will look to sign 23-year-old English international James Trafford from Manchester City this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, James Trafford has also been a target for Aston Villa. The Villans have been keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper, but per TEAMtalk, they have reportedly ruled out a move for the 23-year-old Manchester City shot-stopper due to their preference to keep Emiliano Martinez at Villa Park.

That strengthens Leeds United’s negotiating position. Per TEAMtalk, the Whites are confident of securing a deal “within the next 24 hours” as they look to finally sign a goalkeeper. The report has also suggested that talks of the potential insertion of a release clause is accurate, though the valuation of £75 million is wide of the mark.

James Trafford and his Manchester City misery

James Trafford rejoined Manchester City from Burnley in a deal worth £27 million last summer after having impressed significantly at Burnley in the 2024/25 season. The 23-year-old won the Golden Glove in the EFL Championship and played his part in Burnley’s promotion, which compelled Manchester City to re-sign him.

However, Trafford fell in the pecking order after Manchester City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day of the summer transfer window. The English stopper thus managed only 1,530 minutes of game time in 17 appearances for Manchester City. A departure has thus been on the cards for some time, with Aston Villa and Leeds United hoping to take advantage of the situation.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Aston Villa Villa have a long-standing interest in James Trafford and were once deemed to be leading the race to sign him. However, the West Midlands club will not pursue Trafford, as they want to keep Emiliano Martinez after already selling two key players in the last few weeks.

As for Leeds United, Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow have departed from Elland Road as free agents, leaving Lucas Perri as the only goalkeeper in Daniel Farke’s squad. However, the Brazilian shot-stopper faces an uncertain future at the West Yorkshire club amid his links with Torino. Trafford could compete with or replace Perri as Leeds look to resolve their goalkeeping uncertainty.

With Leeds now optimistic of signing Trafford this weekend, they finally get a goalkeeping solution after being in danger of being without a recognised stopper midway through the pre-season campaign.