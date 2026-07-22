Leeds United handed boost in James Trafford race as Aston Villa want to keep Emiliano Martinez

Leeds United’s search for a new first-choice goalkeeper has gathered momentum this summer, with Daniel Farke eager to strengthen one of the most important positions in his squad ahead of another demanding Premier League campaign.

While several clubs have been monitoring the same targets, recent developments elsewhere could significantly improve Leeds United’s chances of landing their preferred option. One of the biggest shifts has come at Aston Villa, where a change of stance regarding Emiliano Martinez has altered the goalkeeping market.

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are now determined to retain Martinez despite strong interest from clubs across Europe. The Argentine’s outstanding performances during the World Cup have convinced Unai Emery and the Villa hierarchy that he should remain the club’s first-choice goalkeeper heading into the new season.

Martinez is expected to return for pre-season after his summer break, with Aston Villa no longer willing to entertain offers for the 33-year-old despite previous links with Juventus and other European sides. That decision could have a major knock-on effect for James Trafford.

Villa’s decision opens the door for Leeds

Trafford had been viewed as Aston Villa’s preferred long-term successor should Martinez leave Villa Park this summer. However, with Villa now committed to keeping their World Cup-winning goalkeeper, the urgency to recruit another number one has effectively disappeared.

That development has handed Leeds United a significant advantage in the race for the 23-year-old Manchester City goalkeeper. The Whites have already registered their interest with City and are pushing to secure Trafford’s signature, viewing him as the ideal long-term solution between the posts. Leeds are reportedly prepared to invest heavily to complete the transfer, even if it requires breaking the club’s transfer record for a goalkeeper.

Trafford wants regular Premier League football

Manchester City are expected to sanction Trafford’s departure as part of their squad planning after the England international struggled for first-team opportunities following his return to the Etihad. Regular football is understood to be Trafford’s priority as he looks to establish himself as a Premier League starter and strengthen his claim to eventually challenge Jordan Pickford for England’s number one shirt and Leeds can offer exactly that.

Unlike Aston Villa, where competition with Martinez would have limited his immediate opportunities, Elland Road presents a clear pathway to becoming the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper from day one. City are believed to anticipate Trafford leaving before the transfer window closes, with negotiations expected to accelerate over the coming weeks. Should Villa maintain their commitment to Martinez, Leeds may now find themselves in pole position to complete one of their most important signings of the summer.

This is one of those transfer dominoes that could work perfectly for Leeds United. Aston Villa’s decision to retain Emiliano Martinez removes arguably Trafford’s strongest alternative destination, leaving Leeds with a much clearer route to securing the goalkeeper they have long admired. For Trafford, regular Premier League football is essential at this stage of his career, and Elland Road offers exactly that. Unless another major club unexpectedly enters the race, Leeds have every reason to feel optimistic about completing the deal.