Emiliano Martinez pushing for Juventus move

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez remains intent on joining Serie A club Juventus this summer despite a recent statement by the West Midlands club suggesting he will not leave in the coming weeks.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Emiliano Martinez is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a top-class goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 33-year-old Aston Villa shot-stopper.

Per Calciomercato, Martinez is unhappy with the West Midlands club’s statement on his future, and he is pushing to move to Villa Park. Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s price tag remains at €12 million, even though recent reports suggested they were ready to recoup a lower fee.

How has Emiliano Martinez fared at Aston Villa?

Emiliano Martinez has become a household name since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal in September 2020. A backup stopper for Arsenal for several years, the 33-year-old has made considerable progress in the last half a dozen years, having become a mainstay between the sticks for his club and country while enjoying tremendous success in international football.

The Argentine international has made over 250 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while keeping 80 clean sheets and conceding 305 goals. Meanwhile, Martinez’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Juventus among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Serie A adventure on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Emiliano Martinez makes logical sense. While the Serie A giants have two goalkeepers in their squad, Luciano Spalletti wants an upgrade on Michele Di Gregorio. The Italian stopper’s inconsistencies between the sticks have been detrimental to the team’s fortunes over the past 18 months. Additionally, Mattia Perin has blown hot and cold during his spell with Juventus.

Several candidates, including Zion Suzuki, have thus emerged on Juventus’s wishlist, with Martinez also a viable target. Recent reports have suggested that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has reached an agreement on personal terms with the Bianconeri, and a summer move should be on the cards after Aston Villa’s revised valuation.

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Meanwhile, the Villans have been preparing for Martinez’s departure, with the Juventus-linked Zion Suzuki emerging as a target to replace the Argentine international.