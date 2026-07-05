Juventus rival Aston Villa, Leeds United in Zion Suzuki race

Juventus have entered the race to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki for around €30 million, setting up a three-way battle with Aston Villa and Leeds United for one of the most sought-after shot-stoppers of the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, the Bianconeri are prepared to spend the reported figure after his impressive performances for club and country. Suzuki’s displays at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have further enhanced his growing reputation, with several European clubs now closely monitoring his situation.

The 24-year-old has become Parma’s established first-choice goalkeeper since joining Serie A and ranks among Europe’s most promising young goalkeepers. His commanding presence, sharp reflexes and composure in possession have made him a target for Europe’s elite.

Aston Villa have been tracking Suzuki for several weeks as uncertainty continues to surround Emiliano Martinez’s future. The Argentine World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from Villa Park, prompting Unai Emery’s side to identify potential replacements should the veteran goalkeeper depart this summer.

Leeds United are also firmly in the picture as they look to recruit a new No. 1. Karl Darlow is in the twilight stages of his career, and Illan Meslier is set to move on.

Where will Suzuki end up?

Parma are understood to value Suzuki at around €30 million, although some reports suggest the Italian club could hold out for an even higher fee if a bidding war develops between the interested clubs.

That valuation could become a stumbling block for Juventus, whose financial situation has forced them to carefully assess every major transfer this summer.

For Suzuki, the coming weeks could prove decisive. A move to Juventus would offer the opportunity to represent one of Italy’s biggest clubs, while Aston Villa could provide Champions League football if Martinez leaves. Leeds, meanwhile, are believed to offer immediate first-team football as they seek a long-term goalkeeping solution.

With all three clubs expected to pursue the race intensely before the summer window closes, Suzuki remains one of the most closely watched names in the transfer market.