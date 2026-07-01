Leeds United lead Zion Suzuki race, want to close deal quickly

Leeds United will look to sign 23-year-old Japanese international Zion Suzuki from Parma this summer after leapfrogging Aston Villa in the battle for his signature.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Zion Suzuki is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Parma shot-stopper.

Per Longari, they are “trying to close the deal” and “willing to pay over €30 million” that the Serie A outfit demanded during initial talks to seal a summer move. While Suzuki is also a target for Aston Villa, the Villans have fallen behind Leeds United in the battle for his signature.

The Zion Suzuki story

Zion Suzuki has established himself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in Serie A since joining Parma Calcio from Sint-Truiden in July 2024. The promising shot-stopper hit the ground running at the club, and he has been a pivotal figure for Parma in the last two seasons. His exploits have helped him become a mainstay between the sticks for Japan, and he is currently at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Samurai Blue.

The Japanese international made over 50 appearances for Parma thus far, conceding 83 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. While those numbers do not look inspiring, his shot-stopping ability has been impressive. Several well-known clubs, including Leeds United and Aston Villa, are thus vying for his signature in the summer transfer window.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Zion Suzuki makes sense. The Villans are worried about Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future, with widespread reports linking the Argentina international with Juventus. Recent reports have claimed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has already reached an agreement on personal terms. So, Aston Villa must sign a new first-choice stopper this year.

As for Leeds United, Lucas Perri failed to make his mark in the 2025/26 season after arriving from Lyon last summer. Karl Darlow, who usurped Perri as the first-choice goalkeeper for the West Yorkshire outfit in the second half of the campaign, is on the wrong side of 30 and in the twilight of his career. Additionally, the Whites are yet to strike an agreement on a new deal with him. So, Leeds United need a long-term solution between the sticks.

Leeds United’s push to secure Suzuki’s signature complicates matters for Aston Villa. However, the West Yorkshire outfit can offer UEFA Champions League football, which should give them leverage during negotiations with the Japanese goalkeeper’s entourage. That said, they are running out of time due to Leeds’s readiness to pay over €30 million to seal the deal.