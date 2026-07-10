Aston Villa lower Emiliano Martinez price, Juventus talks continue

Aston Villa will now demand a seven-figure asking price to part ways with 33-year-old Argentine international Emiliano Martinez this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Emiliano Martinez is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a top-class goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 33-year-old Aston Villa shot-stopper.

Per Gianluca Di Marzio, Martinez’s chances of joining Juventus may have increased after the reduction in the price tag, with Aston Villa happy to recoup €6-7 million from his departure, having previously demanded €15 million. The two clubs have held initial talks for a summer move.

How has Emiliano Martinez fared at Aston Villa?

Emiliano Martinez has become a household name since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal in September 2020. A backup stopper for Arsenal for several years, the 33-year-old has made considerable progress in the last half a dozen years, having become a mainstay between the sticks for his club and country while enjoying tremendous success in international football.

The Argentine international has made over 250 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while keeping 80 clean sheets and conceding 305 goals. Meanwhile, Martinez’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Juventus among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Serie A adventure on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Emiliano Martinez makes logical sense. While the Serie A giants have two goalkeepers in their squad, Luciano Spalletti wants an upgrade on Michele Di Gregorio. The Italian stopper’s inconsistencies between the sticks have been detrimental to the team’s fortunes over the past 18 months. Additionally, Mattia Perin has blown hot and cold during his spell with Juventus.

Several candidates, including Zion Suzuki, have thus emerged on Juventus’s wishlist, with Martinez also a viable target. Recent reports have suggested that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has reached an agreement on personal terms with the Bianconeri, and a summer move should be on the cards after Aston Villa’s revised valuation.

Also Read: Five players Aston Villa must sell this summer

Meanwhile, the Villans have been preparing for Martinez’s departure, with the Juventus-linked Zion Suzuki emerging as a target to replace the Argentine international. Per Gianluca Di Marzio, the relations between Juventus’s technical director Frederic Massara and Aston Villa are good, which should pave the way for smooth negotiations following the latest update.