Aston Villa step up interest in James Trafford

Aston Villa are ready to prioritise a move for James Trafford as a replacement for long-serving keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Aston Villa are once again expected to enter the market looking for a new keeper, as the future of Emiliano Martinez has come under fresh doubts. Should the Argentine depart amid interest from elsewhere, Football Insider reckons Unai Emery’s side will make their play for Manchester City star James Trafford as his replacement.

James Trafford made his ill-advised move to Manchester City, which at the beginning felt like the right choice, as he was bound to replace the departing Ederson Moraes. However, weeks later, the club decided to splash big on Champions League winner Gianluigi Donnarumma, which has since relegated the England international to a secondary role.

Since January, Trafford has seen links to multiple new clubs, including former suitors Newcastle United. Of late, Liverpool and Chelsea have also shown an interest, as there are plenty of movements expected in the goalkeeping market in the summer.

Trafford is a player on Aston Villa’s radar, as Unai Emery might end up prioritising a move for the 23-year-old Manchester City ace should Serie A-linked Emiliano Martinez depart in the summer. There are fresh suggestions that Inter Milan could show genuine interest in the World Cup winner, while Juventus remain keen too.

A move to the San Siro looks more likely as per the report, as Aston Villa will then look for a replacement like the 23-year-old Manchester City ace. Trafford could be eager to leave as long as he gets a move that favours his career and will not sit on the bench as a secondary choice.

Will Aston Villa Afford James Trafford?

Now the bigger question here with Aston Villa is whether they have the funds to splash big on a new goalkeeper. Manchester City are reportedly expected to demand around the £40 million mark, considering they paid around £31 million for Trafford.

Villa are treading carefully along the right side of their PSR obligations, which could make it tricky for them to spend that kind of money on Trafford. However, should they manage to conduct a considerable sale of Martinez, they may have the desired funds to sign the Manchester City star, although the two clubs are likely to negotiate to reach the right figure.