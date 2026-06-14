Manchester City ready to sell James Trafford as Newcastle United accelerate move

Newcastle United could accelerate their pursuit of James Trafford, as Manchester City are reportedly ready to sell him

Newcastle United could accelerate their pursuit of James Trafford after Manchester City signalled willingness to sell the 23-year-old, per TeamTalk. A goalkeeper merry-go-round is brewing in the transfer market, with Newcastle at the centre of the action.

The Magpies are widely expected to bring in a new stopper; Trafford remains their top target as Manchester City prepare to move him on. The England international is eager to establish himself as a first-choice keeper, and after spending the previous season as understudy to Gianluigi Donnarumma, he is determined to find regular football elsewhere.

Trafford re-signed for Manchester City from Burnley, expected to replace the departing Ederson Moraes as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice option. However, a surprise late move to sign PSG’s Champions League-winning goalkeeper Donnarumma upended that plan.

Trafford featured in domestic cup competitions last season, helping Manchester City win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup double. Manchester City believe the player deserves a fair opportunity to establish himself as a first choice, but that opportunity may not arrive at the club anytime soon. The club are ready to sell Trafford for the right price, with Newcastle heavily linked.

Goalkeeper movement across the Premier League

A complex merry-go-round is developing. Nick Pope is reportedly a target for Leeds United, while Newcastle are not expected to make Aaron Ramsdale’s move permanent.

Leeds United are also keen to renew Karl Darlow’s deal; should they fail, the goalkeeper could leave on a free transfer, pushing them to intensify pursuit of Pope. Eddie Howe’s side, meanwhile, views Trafford as their primary target for a new first-choice stopper.

Can Newcastle seal the deal?

The Magpies are currently favourites to land the Manchester City goalkeeper, but the two clubs must align on suitable terms. The fee demanded by Manchester City is expected to be significant, presenting a challenge for Newcastle.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also reported to be interested, with Villa once again expected to entertain offers for Emiliano Martinez. Trafford would have a strong chance of establishing himself as a first-choice keeper at any of these clubs. Newcastle hold a prior advantage in negotiations, but the clubs must align on fee and terms for the move to progress.