Newcastle United learn James Trafford asking price, wages not an issue

Manchester City signed James Trafford at the start of the season, but he has struggled to start regularly for them.

Naturally, the player is being linked with a move away from the club. According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United are interested in signing him, and they would have to pay £40 million to complete the deal.

Newcastle need a quality goalkeeper, and Trafford could be the ideal replacement for Nick Pope. At Newcastle, he is likely to get more opportunities, and it could be the ideal move for him at this stage of his career. The 23-year-old will not want to sit on the bench every week. He needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential.

The asking price seems affordable for Newcastle, and the wages would not be a problem for them either.

The talented goalkeeper has started just three games in the Premier League for Manchester City. He needs more opportunities in order to continue his development. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle submit a £40 million offer to sign the player at the end of the season. They have had a disappointing season, and they need to improve the team in order to push for European qualification next season and do well in the domestic cup competitions.

Trafford will look to get back to his best

Trafford was the best goalkeeper in the championship during his time with Burnley, and he will look to establish himself as a key player in the Premier League as well. He has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League goalkeeper. He will also look to cement his place in the England national team. Regular football would be ideal for him over the next few months.

Manchester City already have a top-class goalkeeper like Gianluigi Donnarumma, and it is unlikely they will force the English goalkeeper to continue at the club if he wants to move on. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal in the coming weeks. There have been rumours that Manchester City is already looking at alternatives.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Aston Villa are also interested in James Trafford.