Lucas Perri closing in on joining Torino, but deal held up

Out-of-favour Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri is on the verge of joining Serie A club Torino on a season-long loan deal this summer.

According to a report by La Stampa via Toro News, Lucas Perri is the subject of interest from Torino. The Maroons are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 28-year-old Leeds United shot-stopper.

Per La Stampa, Torino and Leeds United have an agreement on a season-long loan deal, with the personal terms also not an issue. However, a deal will not be formally completed until the Whites have secured a replacement.

How has Lucas Perri fared at Leeds United?

Lucas Perri has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Leeds United from Lyon in a deal worth €16 million in January 2024. Born in Valinhos, the player spent his formative years in Brazil and graduated from the youth division at Sao Paulo FC. However, the 28-year-old rose in prominence due to his exploits for Lyon.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian goalkeeper has struggled with injuries and sketchy form at Leeds United, and Daniel Farke dropped him in favour of Karl Darlow midway through the 2025/26 season. Perri has made 20 appearances for the Whites thus far while keeping four clean sheets and conceding 33 goals. However, his stock is high, and an adventure in Serie A is on the cards.

What next?

Other clubs have also shown interest in Lucas Perri this year, with Besiktas pursuing him in January. While that move did not materialise, Torino will soon secure his services on a season-long loan deal, making it a risk-free operation for the Granata.

Franco Israel is unavailable indefinitely due to a shoulder injury, while Alberto Paleari is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Torino needed to pursue a goalkeeper, with Perri emerging as a viable target. Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that the Brazilian goalkeeper had no future at Elland Road.

While Leeds United would have preferred a permanent sale, a loan exit is on the cards. Meanwhile, the Whites have identified several goalkeepers as targets, with James Trafford among the players on the West Yorkshire club’s wishlist.