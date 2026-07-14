Leeds United prepared to sell Lucas Perri this summer.

Leeds United’s goalkeeping department is facing further disruption after a disappointing campaign raised fresh questions over the club’s current options.

With Karl Darlow set to join Manchester United, the Whites are already under pressure to secure at least one new senior goalkeeper before the new season begins. Recruitment staff have been assessing both domestic and overseas targets, with Daniel Farke keen to add greater reliability in a position that proved problematic last term. The club are expected to intensify that search over the coming weeks as their summer rebuild gathers pace.

According to Football Insider, Lucas Perri is now considered available for transfer. The Brazilian joined Leeds from Lyon for £15.6 million last summer, but failed to convince the coaching staff that he should become the undisputed first choice at Elland Road. Leeds are unhappy with the 28-year-old’s performances and are prepared to listen to offers. A permanent sale would be preferred, although a loan exit has not been completely ruled out if no suitable bid arrives.

Several European clubs are believed to be monitoring Perri’s situation. Leeds United hope his departure would generate funds that could be reinvested across the squad, while signing a replacement may accelerate negotiations over his future.

Why Leeds are prepared to move on from Lucas Perri so quickly

From a technical perspective, the issue appears to be consistency rather than a complete lack of ability. Perri has the physical frame and reflexes expected of a top-level goalkeeper, but Leeds require far greater security in routine situations.

Farke’s system also places heavy responsibility on the goalkeeper during build-up. The first-choice option must be comfortable receiving under pressure, selecting the correct passing lane and helping Leeds escape an aggressive press. Any hesitation at the back can disrupt the team’s entire possession structure.

Leeds also need stronger command of the penalty area. In a division where opponents frequently attack through crosses, set pieces and direct balls, the goalkeeper must relieve pressure rather than create further uncertainty.

Norway international Orjan Nyland is among the names being tracked after becoming available on a free transfer following his Sevilla departure. Although his World Cup ended with an expensive error against England, his broader performances attracted interest from several clubs.

Are Leeds right to sell Perri after one season?

Keeping a goalkeeper the manager does not trust would only prolong the problem. However, Leeds must avoid selling first and searching later, especially after Darlow’s exit reduced their depth. Perri’s move has not worked, but the next decision must be based on suitability rather than reputation alone.