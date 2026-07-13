Orjan Nyland set for big-money deal at next club amid Leeds United links

Leeds United could explore a move for Orjan Nyland following his impressive displays at the World Cup and his availability as a free agent.

Leeds United are in the market for a new goalkeeper following the expected departure of Karl Darlow, which has seen them linked with several names, including Orjan Nyland. According to Football Insider, the Elland Road outfit could consider signing the Norwegian World Cup quarter-finalist, but they may focus their efforts on other names who are probably younger than the former Sevilla stopper.

Leeds United are in the market for a new goalkeeper following the expected departure of Karl Darlow, with the club linked to several names. The Norwegian stopper left Sevilla as a free agent after three years with the Spanish side and made a significant impact at the World Cup, helping Norway reach the quarter-finals before losing to England in an intense clash.

Will Leeds United pursue Orjan Nyland?

Daniel Farke is eager to find new goalkeeping options this summer, following the departures of Ilan Meslier to Arsenal and Karl Darlow to Manchester United, with both players leaving on free transfers.

Darlow was their first-choice option last season, and losing him would require a strong replacement. Nyland is similar in age to the Welshman and would make sense at the club either as a guaranteed first-choice option or as a competitive backup to whoever joins as the undisputed No. 1.

Nyland is similar in age and would provide either a guaranteed first-choice role or competitive backup. However, reports suggest Leeds may cool their pursuit in favour of other names, reflecting the club’s preference for younger options.

Are other goalkeepers linked with Leeds United?

Leeds United are also linked with Zion Suzuki, and there are other names in the mix. Nick Pope, James Trafford, and Aaron Ramsdale are mentioned as potential targets, all significantly younger than Nyland. The club may not feel the long-term value in signing the Norwegian, which is why they are reportedly cooling their interest.

With Nyland reportedly open to a new challenge and Leeds uncertain of his long-term fit, the club’s pursuit of younger options, including Nick Pope, James Trafford, and Aaron Ramsdale, appears to be their priority this summer, with those names pretty much of a younger profile than someone like the Norwegian stopper.