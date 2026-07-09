Leeds United ready to return with fresh approach for Zion Suzuki

Leeds United will look to sign 23-year-old Japanese international Zion Suzuki from Serie A club Parma this summer.

According to a report by Italian Tutto Mercato Web, Zion Suzuki is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Parma shot-stopper.

Per Tutto Mercato Web, Leeds United will “return to the hunt” after being unsuccessful with initial exploratory contacts. While the West Yorkshire outfit will soon return with a new “official offer” to sign Suzuki, they will face stiff competition from Juventus for his signature.

The Zion Suzuki story

Zion Suzuki has established himself as one of the most dependable goalkeepers in Serie A since joining Parma from Sint-Truiden in July 2024. The player hit the ground running at the Emilian club, and he has been a pivotal figure in the last two seasons. His exploits have also helped him become a mainstay between the sticks for Japan.

The Japanese international has made over 50 appearances for Parma thus far, conceding 83 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. While those numbers do not look inspiring, his shot-stopping ability has been impressive. Several well-known clubs, including Leeds United and Juventus, are thus vying for his signature in the summer transfer window.

What next for Suzuki?

Juventus’s interest in Zion Suzuki makes logical sense. The Serie A giants are scouring the market for a goalkeeper, as Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin have been inconsistent over the past 12 months. Widespread reports have thus linked Juventus with several candidates, including Emiliano Martinez, with Suzuki also a viable target due to his Serie A acclimatisation.

As for Leeds United, Lucas Perri failed to impress in the 2025/26 season after arriving from Lyon. Karl Darlow, who became the first-choice goalkeeper for the West Yorkshire outfit in the second half of the campaign, is in the twilight of his career. So, Leeds urgently need a long-term solution in goal, with Suzuki an option worth considering.

Recent reports have claimed that the Whites are the front-runners to sign Suzuki, and with the West Yorkshire club ready to return with a bid, Juventus may risk falling behind in the battle for his signature.