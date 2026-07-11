Leeds United poised to rule out summer move for Orjan Nyland

Leeds United will unlikely pursue a Bosman move for 35-year-old Norwegian international Orjan Nyland this summer.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Orjan Nyland is not the subject of interest from Leeds United anymore. The Whites are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, but they have other options on their wishlist.

Pete O’Rourke said, “He’s had a great World Cup. He’s definitely put himself in the shop window just at the right time, having left Sevilla in the summer. He’s been superb for Norway in helping them reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup and was outstanding in that 2-1 win against Brazil.”

“He’s had experience of playing in England before with spells at Aston Villa, Norwich, Bournemouth and Reading, but I would be surprised if Leeds were to make a move. We know Leeds are in the market for goalkeeping reinforcements, but Nyland is 35 now.”

Orjan Nyland and his career so far

Orjan Nyland has been a journeyman since leaving his homeland over a decade ago. Born in Volda, the 35-year-old spent his formative years in Norway, passing through the academies at Mork IL and Volda TI before graduating from the youth division at IL Hodd. However, after two years with Molde, he has represented clubs in Germany, England, and Spain.

Nyland’s most recent spell came with Sevilla, having spent three years with Los Nervionenses. The Norwegian international made 66 appearances for the Andalusian club while conceding 85 goals and keeping 16 clean sheets. However, he has become a free agent after choosing not to sign a new deal with the struggling La Liga club and losing his spot as a first-choice starter to Odysseas Vlachodimos.

What next?

Orjan Nyland’s stock is at an all-time high due to his exploits at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He produced a world-class performance to oust Brazil from the tournament and help Norway reach the quarter-finals, defying all expectations. While Nyland’s World Cup display would typically override age concerns, Leeds’s pursuit of Suzuki reflects a modern strategy prioritising long-term asset value over short-term form.

Leeds United will pursue goalkeeping reinforcements, but Nyland is not among their targets. Instead, the Whites are pushing to sign Zion Suzuki from Parma, hoping to bring in a long-term asset between the sticks. They are desperate for a goalkeeping solution, as Lucas Perri failed to make his mark in his debut season.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 report card: Giants, grit and late drama

Additionally, Karl Darlow has departed as a free agent, with the Welshman closing in on joining Manchester United. With Darlow’s exit to Manchester United and Perri’s early inconsistency, Leeds’ pivot to Suzuki signals a shift toward long-term stability, leaving little room for a Bosman signing at 35.