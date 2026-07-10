Leeds United still optimistic of signing Zion Suzuki despite player rejection, Aston Villa hijack also possible.

Leeds United face an important decision in goal this summer after losing Illan Meslier and seeing further uncertainty emerge around Karl Darlow.

With Lucas Perri currently the only senior option available to Daniel Farke, signing a new goalkeeper has become one of the club’s clearest priorities. Their preferred target is Zion Suzuki, whose reputation has risen considerably following an impressive season with Parma and a series of outstanding performances for Japan at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s most highly rated young goalkeepers, attracting attention from several clubs capable of offering UEFA Champions League football. Suzuki has, for now, rejected the opportunity to commit to Leeds. However, the Yorkshire club have not completely given up and remain hopeful the situation could change once the wider goalkeeping market becomes clearer.

According to TEAMtalk, the Japanese international is understood to be keeping his options open rather than ruling Leeds out permanently. His hesitation is linked largely to interest from clubs competing at a higher European level, with Aston Villa among those monitoring developments closely.

Aston Villa have tracked Suzuki for more than a year and could make their move if Emiliano Martinez joins Juventus. The Argentina international is reportedly open to the switch, meaning any agreement between Villa and the Italian giants could trigger an immediate approach for Suzuki.

Why Leeds still believe they can convince Zion Suzuki

From a tactical perspective, Suzuki is exactly the type of goalkeeper Leeds United need. He combines strong reflexes and penalty-area authority with the confidence to receive possession under pressure and begin attacks from the back.

Farke’s system requires a goalkeeper who can provide a reliable passing outlet during buildup while also defending the space behind a relatively high defensive line. Suzuki’s mobility, composure and decision-making make him a particularly attractive fit.

The difficulty is sporting ambition as Aston Villa can offer UEFA Champions League football and a clearer pathway into a team competing nearer to the top of the Premier League. Leeds, by comparison, must sell Suzuki on regular minutes and the opportunity to become a central figure in their project.

The club are also assessing alternatives in case the deal proves impossible. Darlow has been offered a new two-year contract, although Manchester United and Everton are reportedly interested in the experienced goalkeeper.

Can Leeds still win the race for Suzuki?

Leeds United are right to remain patient, but they cannot allow the situation to drag indefinitely. Suzuki’s quality makes him worth pursuing, yet Aston Villa’s possible intervention represents a serious threat. If Martinez leaves, Villa would immediately become the more attractive sporting destination. Leeds must therefore present a convincing development plan and be prepared to move quickly before the transfer market’s goalkeeping dominoes begin to fall.