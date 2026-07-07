Torino eyeing summer move for Lucas Perri

Serie A club Torino will look to sign 28-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri from Leeds United this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Lucas Perri is the subject of interest from Torino. The Maroons are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Leeds United shot-stopper.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Perri is not the only goalkeeper on Torino’s wishlist. Orlando Gill, who impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Paraguay, is the top target for the Granata, with Southampton stopper Aaron Ramsdale also on the Serie A club’s wishlist.

How has Lucas Perri fared at Leeds United?

Lucas Perri has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Leeds United Lyon in a deal worth €16 million in January 2024. Born in Valinhos, the player spent his formative years in Brazil and graduated from the youth division at Sao Paulo FC. However, the 28-year-old rose in prominence due to his exploits for Lyon.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian goalkeeper has struggled with injuries and sketchy form at Leeds United, and Daniel Farke dropped him in favour of Karl Darlow midway through the 2025/26 season. Perri has made 20 appearances for the Whites thus far while keeping four clean sheets and conceding 33 goals. However, his stock is high, with Torino among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next?

Other clubs have also shown interest in Lucas Perri this year, with Besiktas pursuing him in January. While that move did not materialise, an opportunity in Serie A may emerge, with Torino keen on securing his services in the summer transfer window.

Franco Israel is unavailable indefinitely due to a shoulder injury, while Alberto Paleari is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Torino must pursue a goalkeeper in the coming weeks, with Perri emerging as a viable target.

While Gill supposedly remains Torino’s top target, Perri is a viable target, and keeping all options open is a sensible decision by the Serie A club. Meanwhile, Leeds United are unlikely to stand in his way, with James Trafford among the targets for the West Yorkshire club.