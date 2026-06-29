Newcastle United favourites to sign James Trafford this summer

Newcastle United have moved into the pole position to sign 23-year-old English international James Trafford from Manchester City this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, James Trafford is also the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights on the 23-year-old Manchester City shot-stopper.

However, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are behind Newcastle United in the battle for Trafford’s signature. Meanwhile, per Football Insider, the Englishman is keen on leaving Manchester City after a frustrating campaign at the Etihad following his return from Burnley last summer.

How has James Trafford fared since returning to Manchester City?

James Trafford rejoined Manchester City from Burnley in a deal worth £27 million last summer after establishing himself as one of the world’s best young goalkeepers in an excellent 2024/25 season. The 23-year-old was instrumental in a memorable campaign for Burnley, as he won the Golden Glove in the EFL Championship. That compelled Manchester City to re-sign the youngster.

However, Trafford has fallen in the pecking order after Manchester City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day of the summer transfer window. The English international has managed only 1,530 minutes of game time in 17 appearances thus far for Manchester City. So, a summer exit is on the cards for him, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa hoping to take advantage of the situation.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

James Trafford has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist for a long time, and they reportedly wanted to sign him before he rejoined Manchester City last summer. The continued interest makes sense, as Nick Pope is approaching the twilight of his career and likely to leave this summer. Additionally, Aaron Ramsdale is unlikely to complete a permanent move to St. James’ Park. So, Trafford is a viable target for Newcastle United.

As for Aston Villa, Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future is uncertain, as recent reports have linked him with a move to Serie A. So, the West Midlands outfit must plan for life after the Argentine international by signing a new first-choice stopper, even though Marco Bizot has been impressive in his sporadic outings.

The claims by Football Insider are intriguing, as Aston Villa can offer the Manchester City stopper regular game time and the chance to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. However, with Newcastle United leading the battle for the English goalkeeper’s signature, the Villans have a narrow window to persuade him to move to the West Midlands.