Lukas Hornicek set to join Newcastle United as clause triggered

Lukas Hornícek is inching closer to joining Newcastle United after the club triggered a release clause in his contract.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle United are set to bring in another goalkeeper, as the Czech star Lukas Hornícek is set to arrive at St. James’ Park. The Magpies have reportedly triggered a release clause in his contract, and he is pencilled in to become their first-choice goalkeeper.

Eddie Howe has decided to leave Newcastle United with immediate effect, but that may not interfere with their squad-building plans. There are problems engulfing the club, with key stars like Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon departing. Bruno Guimaraes is also thought to be on the verge of a departure.

However, they have managed to bring in some new faces, as they continue to build the goalkeeping setup. Earlier in the summer, Newcastle United agreed a deal for Ewen Jaouen from Stade Reims, and the French keeper is widely expected to stay on as their No. 2.

Newcastle United to sign a new keeper?

Newcastle United have reportedly triggered a release clause in Czech keeper Lukas Hornícek’s contract, and the 24-year-old goalkeeper may have cost them €30 million. Overall, following this move, the Magpies will promote the Braga keeper as their new No. 1.

Should that materialise, it could pave the way for Nick Pope’s departure, amid reported links to Ipswich Town following their return to the Premier League. Whether he is ready for the step up in the English top flight is a question only time can answer, but he may prove to be a solid investment for the position’s long-term future.

Was Hornícek Newcastle United’s first choice?

Going by previous reports, it is unlikely that Hornícek was their first choice, and it may have been a case of missing out on other names. For instance, Newcastle United have held a strong interest in James Trafford since last summer.

Since Trafford has agreed a move to join Leeds United, Newcastle United have swiftly moved for the 24-year-old goalkeeper from Braga. Moving forward, the keeper will take the next steps in formalising his move to St. James’ Park and is widely expected to begin the new season as their No. 1.