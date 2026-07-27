Newcastle United closely monitoring Lukas Hornicek.

Newcastle United are continuing to evaluate their goalkeeping options as the club looks to strengthen competition between the posts.

Although the Magpies have already added Ewen Jaouen to their squad this summer, their recruitment team remain active in the market and are assessing several further possibilities.

The focus appears to be on finding a goalkeeper with significant long-term potential but enough senior experience to challenge for regular football. Newcastle have considered a number of candidates, although differing contractual demands and concerns over experience have complicated their search.

Sporting Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek has now emerged as one of the names under serious consideration. According to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle are monitoring the 24-year-old Czech Republic international. Hornicek is understood to have a release clause of around £30 million, while several other clubs are also showing interest.

Sky’s report states that Newcastle have not yet submitted an offer. However, separate information from Simon Jones of the Daily Mail claims the Magpies have made a formal approach and could move quickly if an agreement is reached.

Hornicek impresses after breakthrough season

Hornicek established himself as Braga’s first-choice goalkeeper during an outstanding breakthrough campaign. The 6ft 6in shot-stopper helped the Portuguese club finish fourth in the domestic league, reach the Europa League semi-finals and end the season as runners-up in the Portuguese League Cup.

He recorded 24 clean sheets across all competitions, including 11 during Braga’s Europa League run. Those performances also earned him a senior international debut for the Czech Republic in May. Hornicek was later included in his country’s World Cup squad, although he remained an unused substitute during all three matches.

His reported release clause could simplify negotiations. Hull City are said to have activated the clause earlier this summer, but Hornicek rejected the proposed move.

Newcastle assessing alternatives to Trafford and Rushworth

Newcastle had also considered James Trafford and Carl Rushworth before increasing their interest in Hornicek. Trafford is reportedly expected to join Leeds United in a deal worth around £45 million, having requested the inclusion of a release clause in his contract. That demand appears to have discouraged Newcastle from progressing further.

The Magpies also held reservations over Rushworth because of his limited top-flight experience. Hornicek, by contrast, has already played regularly in Portugal and featured prominently in European competition.

Newcastle have spent £18 million on Jaouen, but the continued search suggests the club may still want another goalkeeper capable of competing for a senior role. Should they activate Hornicek’s release clause and agree personal terms, the Czech international could become their fifth signing of the summer.

Hornicek looks like a more convincing option than several of Newcastle’s alternatives. He combines an imposing physical presence with regular first-team and European experience, while his release clause offers a clear route to completing the deal. The only uncertainty is whether Newcastle have formally acted or are still monitoring his situation. Either way, the level of interest suggests he has moved firmly onto their shortlist.