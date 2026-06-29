Ipswich Town eyeing summer move for Nick Pope, express interest

Ipswich Town are looking to re-sign Newcastle United shot-stopper Nick Pope as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Ipswich Town have registered interest in Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, according to a report by Football Insider. The newly-promoted side are eyeing the experienced shot-stopper as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, with the club aiming to strengthen their squad for the campaign ahead.

Having secured promotion to the top flight, Ipswich are expected to be active in the transfer market as they look to strengthen a squad capable of competing at the Premier League level. A goalkeeper of Pope’s experience could shore up a defence facing a substantial step up in competition.

The England international has been a key figure for Newcastle since arriving from Burnley in the summer of 2022. The Magpies paid £10 million to secure his services, and Pope quickly established himself as one of the club’s most reliable performers. His commanding presence, shot-stopping ability and leadership helped Newcastle secure a return to the Champions League during his first season at St. James’ Park.

However, the landscape at Newcastle United has changed considerably over the past year. While he remained their preferred choice in goal last season, Pope struggled for consistency. The Magpies are now looking for a significant change in goal.

They have already signed Ewen Jaouen from Stade de Reims and are working hard to secure the services of James Trafford. As a result, the 34-year-old goalkeeper’s future is now up in the air, with the club reportedly ready to negotiate his departure.

Ipswich want Nick Pope as their new number one

Ipswich Town are believed to see Pope as an ideal candidate to bring experience and stability to a squad that will face a significant step up in quality next season. Premier League survival is expected to be the club’s primary objective, and adding players with proven top-flight pedigree could prove crucial to achieving that goal.

Across spells with Burnley and Newcastle, the veteran goalkeeper has amassed hundreds of Premier League appearances and built a reputation as one of the division’s most dependable custodians. His ability to organise defences and deliver crucial saves in high-pressure situations makes him an attractive signing for a side facing top-flight challenges.

Alex Palmer, who was Ipswich’s preferred choice in goal during the 2024/25 season, lost his place to Christian Walton following an injury. Walton has very limited experience of top-flight football, which is one of the reasons why Ipswich are looking to bring Pope back to the club. The 34-year-old has talked about a potential return to his childhood club in the past.

That possibility has encouraged Ipswich to explore whether a deal can be struck. Any move would represent a significant statement of intent from the Tractor Boys. For now, discussions remain at an early stage, and there is no indication that a transfer is imminent. The Tyneside club’s asking price could be a major hurdle for Ipswich, even though the player might actually be keen on the move.