Manchester United could offer Marcus Rashford in deal to sign Manu Kone

Manchester United could ponder offering Marcus Rashford in exchange for Manu Kone, with Roma likely to sell the French midfielder.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United could formulate an exchange proposal to sign Manu Kone, with the club reportedly pondering sending Marcus Rashford the other way. AS Roma are likely to sell the French midfielder for financial reasons and could consider taking the England international in return, but the winger’s choice will also play a key role.

Manchester United have done some smart business this window by reshaping their midfield following the departure of Casemiro and the long-term injury sustained by Manuel Ugarte. Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have arrived from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively, while the club are now eager to sign a third midfielder.

The third midfielder is expected to be a defensive-type, amid reported links to Aurelien Tchouameni. The Red Devils will pursue the France international if he is made available, while they had been tracking his international teammate Manu Kone for some time now, as AS Roma could sell him this window.

Marcus Rashford for Manu Kone?

Manchester United are reportedly considering sending Marcus Rashford the other way to Roma in exchange for Kone, with the difference in valuation likely to be covered with a cash offer. The exchange’s viability is uncertain if Rashford rejects a move to Roma.

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini had reportedly hinted at a possible sale of Kone, which may be linked to adherence to Financial Fair Play regulations. The report also claimed that the Italians want £60 million for the French midfielder, and while Manchester United had been interested, those links have cooled off of late.

The exchange formula might make sense from Roma’s standpoint, given they were keen on Crysencio Summerville before he agreed a move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Convincing Rashford to leave Manchester United for Rome remains the key hurdle.

What next for Marcus Rashford?

Rashford returned from a rather productive loan spell at Barcelona, where he scored 14 goals and provided as many assists last season across all competitions. The arrival of Anthony Gordon and the club’s subsequent decision not to take up a buy option on Rashford will see the winger return to Manchester United, with some previous claims stating he could be handed a lifeline under Michael Carrick.

Manchester United would reportedly prefer to sell if given the chance, as they are keen to remove his wages from their books. The winger has reportedly rejected multiple offers and sources suggest he would reject Roma’s overtures if the exchange idea for Kone is floated by the Red Devils. Hence, for the club to sign the France international, they may have to pay the Italians their asking price.