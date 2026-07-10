Newcastle United prioritising Danilo as Bruno Guimaraes replacement

Newcastle United will look to sign 25-year-old Brazilian international Danilo Santos from Botafogo this summer.

According to an update by Brazilian outlet Band Sports, Danilo is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Botafogo midfielder.

Per Band Sports, Danilo is the priority target for Newcastle United as they look to replace Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian international is pushing to join Arsenal, with recent reports revealing an agreement on personal terms between the two parties. However, Band Sports has claimed that Botafogo’s asking price has not been revealed yet.

How has Danilo fared since returning to Brazil?

Danilo has established himself as one of the best midfielders in his homeland since joining Botafogo from Nottingham Forest last summer. The 25-year-old has been solid in the middle of the park for Fogao, and his exploits helped him secure a spot in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian midfielder has impressed with his output, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 41 appearances for Botafogo. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Danilo makes tactical sense. The Magpies are scouring the market for a midfielder, as Sandro Tonali has joined Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money deal in the ongoing transfer window. Additionally, as iterated earlier, Bruno Guimaraes could leave the Tyneside club, with Arsenal pushing for his signature.

Furthermore, widespread reports have suggested that Joe Willock and Joelinton face an uncertain future at St. James’ Park. So, even though Johan Manzambi is closing in on joining Newcastle United, they need another midfielder to fill the void Bruno Guimaraes will create from his departure in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Five signings Newcastle United must make with Sandro Tonali’s £100m to rebuild into a top-four force

With Danilo emerging as the top target to replace his compatriot, a summer return to the Premier League may be on the cards. However, Newcastle United could face stiff competition for the Brazilian international’s signature, as he is also a target for Arsenal and Manchester United.