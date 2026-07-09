Newcastle United agree €60 million deal to sign Johan Manzambi

Newcastle United have agreed a deal worth €60 million with SC Freiburg as they look to beat Aston Villa to the signature of Johan Manzambi.

Newcastle United have taken a major step towards securing one of the Bundesliga’s brightest young talents after reaching a full agreement with SC Freiburg for the transfer of Johan Manzambi in a deal worth €60 million, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The two clubs have finalised the transfer agreement, but they are yet to get the green light from the player’s end. They remain in talks with Manzambi as they look to reach an agreement on personal terms. The Magpies are now working to agree a long-term contract with the Swiss international, with confidence growing that the move will soon be finalised.

The Magpies have acted decisively to move ahead of Aston Villa, who had also shown strong interest in the versatile attacker. Villa entered the race after Amadou Onana suffered an ACL injury, prompting Unai Emery to strengthen his squad.

Newcastle look set to win the race for Manzambi

However, Newcastle are now on the verge of winning the race, having already agreed terms with Freiburg. The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Germany, emerging as one of Freiburg’s standout performers. Manzambi registered 16 goal contributions across all competitions, attracting attention from several top clubs with his creativity, composure and ability to operate across multiple positions in midfield and attack.

His performances have convinced Newcastle that he can immediately strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad as they continue rebuilding following the departures of key players like Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

While the club-to-club agreement is now in place, Manzambi’s full focus remains on international duty. The youngster is currently sidelined through injury but remains with his national team during the World Cup and is concentrating on the tournament before turning his attention to completing the transfer.

Newcastle are understood to be respecting that stance, with discussions over the finer details of his long-term contract are progressing in background talks.

Landing Manzambi would represent another significant statement from the Magpies, demonstrating their willingness to invest heavily in young players capable of becoming long-term stars at St James’ Park.

The €60 million package underlines just how highly the club rate the Freiburg ace. Vila’s late interest after Onana’s injury showcased how highly regarded Manzambi has become across Europe, but the Tyneside club moved quicker, reached an agreement with Freiburg first and now appear firmly on course to complete the signing.